A MISSING woman from Kirby Cross has been found.
Police appealed for help to find Karen Carroll, 60, who was reported missing from the Kirby Cross area shortly after 5am on Thursday.
A spokesman for Essex Police said she has now been found.
He added: "Thank you for all your help, support, and sharing of our appeal - it really does make a difference."
