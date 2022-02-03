A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his 19-year old Canadian girlfriend.

Jack Sepple, 23, is accused of killing Ashley Wadsworth at a property in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Essex Police attended the address in Tennyson Road shortly after 4pm.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Wadsworth was originally from Vernon, British Colombia, and the couple met through an online dating app.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Jack Sepple, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, appearing in the dock at Colchester Magistrates' Court. Picture: PA/Elizabeth Cook

Sepple, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, wearing a grey jumper and trousers, to face one count of murder.

He was remanded into custody and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

Paying tribute yesterday, her great aunt Tova Wadsworth said: "Ashley was a beautiful young lady and full of love and kindness for all in her life."

The teen converted to the Church of the Latter-day Saints at the age of 18 and was described by fellow churchgoer Daniel Seaman as a "woman of great faith".

Friends have paid tributes to Ashley on Facebook over the last 24 hours.

Tianna Kowalchuk, who described Ashley as her best friend, said: "God has you in his hands now, we have you in our hearts forever."

Another pal, Mackenzie Palm, wrote: "Since grade 7, you were my best friend, my family and my rock.

"We went through so many phases together, we did so many silly things together. We made so many memories."