Chelmsford Weekly News
Chelmsford Weekly News

LIVE: Updates as serious crash shuts M25 in Essex and sees air ambulance called

Menu

Updates on serious crash on M25 in Essex

By Alex Gidden

Last updated:

  • > The clockwise carriageway has been closed by police after a crash
  • > Several vehicles are said to be involved, including a lorry
  • .> Air ambulance reportedly at the scene