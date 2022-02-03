THE M25 in Essex has been shut by police due to a serious crash.
At least one lorry and several vehicles are thought to have been involved in the collision on the clockwise carriageway.
It happened around 10.30am between junctions 27 (M11) and 28 (Brentwood).
A full closure is in place on the clockwise carriageway, police have said.
This is going to be a serious RTC. We have had to put a full road closure in place for the clockwise track to allow officers and colleagues from @EastEnglandAmb space to work.— Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) February 3, 2022
Please avoid the area.
Saw anything? Call us on 101 or live chat quoting the above reference.
The force control room tweeted: "This is going to be a serious RTC.
"We have had to put a full road closure in place for the clockwise track to allow officers and colleagues from @EastEnglandAmb space to work.
"Please avoid the area.
"Saw anything? Call us on 101 or live chat quoting the above reference."
The AA is reporting delays of up to 30 minutes, while National Highways says an air ambulance is at the scene.
You can follow the latest updates on this incident via our live blog
