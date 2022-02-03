FEWER GP appointments were carried out in Mid Essex in December as health care workers across England focused their efforts on the coronavirus booster jab rollout.
GP teams up and down the country were urged to free up capacity to deliver Covid vaccinations after the Government’s booster jab campaign was ramped up in December.
The NHS at the time said this “could include pausing routine and non-urgent care and redeploying staff” to support the rollout.
NHS figures show 156,486 GP appointments were held across the Mid Essex NHS area in December.
That was 16 per cent fewer than the month before, but three per cent more than the 151,751 which took place in December 2020.
And appointments remained above pre-pandemic levels at the end of last year compared to 153,655 sessions in December 2019.
Across England, 25 million GP appointments were held last December – 17 per cent fewer than 30.3 million in November.
NHS England said the most recent figures did not include vaccination appointments and walk-ins, with more than 6 million jabs delivered by primary care networks between December 8 and 31 alone.
NHS England asked GPs to shift their focus back to routine care in late January.
Of the consultations held by Mid Essex GPs in December, 66 per cent were held face to face – down slightly from 67 per cent a month earlier.
Across England, face-to-face appointments dropped from 63 per cent in November to 61 per cent in December.
