A CONSERVATIVE councillor has said “a complete overhaul” of Government is now needed after a report found Number 10 had breached lockdown restrictions.

Colchester Council leader Paul Dundas has shared his views after Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised to the country for the ongoing Partygate scandal.

Mr Johnson addressed the House of Commons after the publication of Sue Gray’s long-awaited report, which looked into 16 events allegedly held during the pandemic.

The Cabinet Office’s Permanent Secretary found several of the gatherings, some of which are being investigated by police, “should not have been allowed to take place.”

In the report Ms. Gray also identified “failures of leadership and judgment” in Downing Street and said “excessive consumption of alcohol” had been consumed.

Colchester Council leader Paul Dundas has now weighed in on the scandal and the findings within the report, saying it is time for Number 10 to change for the better.

He said: “It is frustrating that the report leaves a considerable amount unanswered including responsibilities.

“However, it makes it very clear a culture change is needed across Whitehall and the behaviour of many fell below the standards expected by the British people - I fully concur with that conclusion.

READ MORE: What Essex MPs and council leaders said about Sue Gray report

“The gatherings should not have happened as the report says and a complete overhaul of how Number 10, the Cabinet Office and elsewhere is clearly needed immediately.

“We will all have to await developments with the enquiries by the Metropolitan Police before reaching conclusions about individual behaviours.

“Locally I and colleagues will concentrate on delivering for Colchester Borough whilst events at the other end of the A12 play out.”