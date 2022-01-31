Today Sue Gray's report on the “partygate” allegations of lockdown-busting gatherings in No 10 and Whitehall has been published.

The 12-page report has been published on the government website.

The limited version of the report had been made available to the public as Boris Johnson prepares to give a statement in Commons this afternoon.

Here we look at how Essex was dealing with the pandemic when the alleged parties took place.

On May 15 2020 - cheese and wine gathering in the Downing Street Garden

A pensioner from Ramsey was forced to choose between urgent cancer or eye surgery after her initial operation was put off to free up beds for coronavirus patients.

Tributes were paid to hospital worker Felicity Siyachitema, 51, from Southend, who died after a battle with coronavirus.

May 20, 2020 - “bring your own booze” event

We reported on tributes to an Essex paramedic who had died from coronavirus. Tributes were paid to Neil Ruch who was described as a ‘kind, gentle soul’.

Southend nurser Felix Khor received a round of applause from colleagues as he was wheeled to a Covid-19 ward at Southend Hospital, where he has worked for 15 years. He had spent 45 days on a ventilator in intensive care.

READ MORE >> A&E nurse who spent 45 days on ventilator gives thumbs up as he leaves ITU

June 18, 2020 – gathering for departure of No 10 private secretary

Casino The Rendezvous in Southend was forced to close due to the downturn caused by the pandemic. Staff were left without jobs as a result.

June 19, 2020 – Boris Johnson’s birthday gathering

Businesses revealed how they had ‘nearly lost everything’ due to lockdown.

Southend and Basildon saw one of the sharpest spikes in unemployment.

November 13, 2020 - Prime Minister’s flat hosted a leaving bash for an aide

Colchester Foodbank revealed how it had handed out more than 6,000 food parcels to people that year – and increase of 47 per cent.

It was revealed there were 123 covid patients being treated at Southend, Basildon and Broomfield hospitals.

READ MORE >> More than 100 Essex people died of Covid on the days Downing Street staff partied

November 27, 2020 – gathering at No 10 for departure of special advisor

Struggling bars and pubs criticised new Covid restrictions as Essex prepared to go into Tier 2.

It meant they could only sell alcohol if they served “substantial meals.”

December 10, 2020 - gathering in the Department for Education ahead of the Christmas break

Essex recorded another 1,226 cases and Matt Hancock, then health secretary, announced mass testing would be rolled out in Essex some schools.

December 15, 2020 - a gathering in No 10 Downing Street for an online Christmas quiz

Pupils were sent home to self isolate, Clacton MP Giles Watling said he wouldn’t support more restrictions and pubs were left facing a nightmare with Essex in different tiers.

December 17, 2020 – two departures and online quiz

Some of the first people in north Essex were given their Covid-19 vaccine as the national rollout began.

Southend Hospital was forced to postpone non-urgent operations due to the number of Covid patients.

December 18, 2020 - a gathering in No 10 Downing Street ahead of the Christmas break

Figures from the East Suffolk and North Essex trust showed it was caring for 169 Covid patients that week while the Mid and South Essex Trust was treated 369 patients.

Figures showed 28,000 children may have missed school that week due to Covid-19.