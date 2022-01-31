A CANADIAN food-chain has confirmed its opening date as it opens its third county restaurant.

Tim Hortons® has announced it will be opening the doors to its new drive-thru restaurant in Galleys Corner, Braintree, adding to the two already in Harlow and Thurrock.

The iconic food-chain will be opening to the public from 7am on February 15, after months of speculation and excitement.

The new Tim Hortons® restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, from 6am till midnight for seven days a week.

The menu will feature best-selling items, including Timbits®, Iced Capps, Freshly Baked Donuts and Tims® Crispy Chicken Sandwich, as well as beef burgers, hot dogs, and lattice fries.

The brand also confirmed that its well-loved breakfast menu with its Bagels and Breakfast Wraps are also staying on the menu.

READ MORE >> New Haribo store coming to popular Essex shopping village

Chief Commercial Officer of the Tim Hortons® franchise in the U.K Kevin Hydes said: “We have been inundated on social media with requests to confirm when we will be opening our doors in Braintree, so I know announcing this news today will put a smile on many faces. Our two previous openings in Essex exceeded our expectations, broke records and we know there is quite the demand to open in Galleys Corner.”

“We’re well-known for our generous offers and giveaways and cannot wait to share them with our worthy fans. We’re very much looking forward to celebrating the launch and can’t wait to welcome the whole community.”