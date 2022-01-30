POLICE are investigating a serious sexual assault on a man which occurred in a town centre.

Officers with Essex Police are looking into a serious sexual assault on a man in Colchester town.

The incident occurred shortly after 11.55pm last night - Saturday January 29 - in a lane off Head Street.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, is subsequently being safeguarded by specialist officers.

Essex Police have said that the investigation is moving along at pace, with numerous lines of inquiry being pursued as they seek to identify the person or people responsible.

However, at the moment, no arrests have been made.

There will continue to be a significant policing presence in the town centre today as police carry out their investigation.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, is running the investigation.

He said: “We are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry following an incident in Colchester last night.

“These inquiries include speaking to key witnesses and reviewing the high-quality CCTV available to us in Colchester town centre and its venues. We are leaving no stone unturned.

“The victim is safe and is working closely with our detectives and our specialist officers.”

Chief Inspector Steve Scott-Haynes said: “There is a significant police presence in Colchester town centre this morning and that will continue further into the day.

“We understand incidents such as this will naturally shock the community but please be assured, we have highly trained and experienced detectives who are in charge of this investigation.

“At this stage, we do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.”

A spokesman for Essex Police also added: "We have spoken to a number of people and secured their statements, and are now appealing for anyone who was in the Crouch Street and Head Street area of Colchester between 11.35pm and 11.55pm to come forward and speak.

"This includes people on foot, who may have seen anybody acting suspiciously, and motorists driving through the town who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time.

"Anyone with information should call 101 as soon as possible and cite incident 1467 of Saturday 29 January.

"You can also submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk/ or use the ‘live chat’ function, which is available between 7am and 11pm.

"Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555111."