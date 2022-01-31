A NEW diet programme is set to be rolled out in Essex following a weight-loss study.

A soup-and-shake diet is being prepared for roll-out after a study found it helped obese people lose weight.

More than 2,000 patients have taken part in the programme, each losing just over seven kilos on average after just one month, and 13.4kg after three months.

NHS England has said that the new data suggest that some are able to stop for three months, and able to maintain their weight loss.

Other data has shown that around 50 per cent of people who lose weight on a similar diet were able to achieve remission from their Type 2 diabetes after one year.

Following the positive progress of the study, NHS England said thousands more people will be able to access the diet via their GP in several regions of England, which includes Mid and South Essex.

READ MORE >> Pair caught 'handling' £25,000 Range Rover stolen from Colchester house

Once put on the diet, people are able to get the shakes and soups for free on the NHS and follow the plan for three months.

They will then receive support from clinicians and coaches and, after three months, are given a programme that reintroduces healthy, nutritious food.

The diet is open to people aged 18 to 65 diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in the last six years and with a body mass index (BMI) over 27 - or over 25 in people of Black, Asian or minority ethnic origin.

NHS national clinical director for diabetes and obesity Professor Jonathan Valabhji said: “The fantastic results our participants have achieved through this programme are really encouraging, and show that real-world experience is in line with what we have found in trials.

“We know this weight loss will go a long way to help people stay well and avoid preventable illness, and for many will also mean they can put Type 2 diabetes into remission.

“This is also the latest example of the NHS rapidly adopting the latest evidence-based treatments to help people with Type 2 diabetes live well.

“With research showing that obesity causes more severe illness from Covid-19, as well as other serious diseases, there has never been a more important time to lose weight.”