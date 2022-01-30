A DAD has condemned the actions of a gang of Southend United football fans who he said intimidated himself and other passengers on a train.

The 50-year-old, from Rayleigh, was on the 6.53pm train from London Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria yesterday evening - January 29 - when he claims he was subjected to intimidation by a group of football supporters.

The dad-of-one, who did not want to be named through fear of reprisal, was with his wife and 12-year-old daughter after seeing Cirque De Solei at the Royal Albert Hall.

He said: “We were on the train; it was all quiet and calm until we reached Stratford.

“At Stratford about 20 to 30 Southend United supporters joined our carriage, all I would say between the ages of 16 and 20-years-old.

“The whole time they were aggressive to other passengers, especially one girl who they decided to pick on and continued to chant obscene comments to.

“The whole group was intimidating, offensive and looking to damage the train.”

READ MORE >> Fight to re-open police station is gaining momentum

Southend United won 1-0 against Dover Athletic in the Conference Premier league on Saturday.

The dad, who said he was an Arsenal football fan, said his family was unable to move to another carriage due to a gang blocking the walkway.

He said the men in the gang began to filter off as the train reached stations with some getting off at Wickford and Rayleigh.

However, more drama occurred when the man and his family also left the train at Rayleigh.

He said: “One of the men smashed a glass bottle in front of a family with a small child and baby in a pram.

“It was just a horrible experience; I am an Arsenal season ticket holder so have seen plenty of fan issues in the 1980s.

“You think the issues are behind us, but this just shows some still have this mentality.”

The dad also explained how he believes the situation is made even more sad as it paints a bad light on the football club itself.

He said: “It is not the club’s fault; I understand they can only control them whilst inside the ground.

“But it gives the club a terrible reputation and can put people off taking their children to experience these games, which is another really sad thought.”

The British Transport Police and Southend United have been contacted for comment.