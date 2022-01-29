A MAN is attempting to be located after an assault.
Essex Police are looking to locate this man in connection with an assault in Magdalen Street, Colchester.
The incident took place at about 5am on October 3.
READ MORE >> Road closed by Essex Police after sink hole found
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would like to locate this man in connection with an assault in Colchester.
"We believe the man lives in Colchester but also has links to London.
"If you know the man and can identify him, please call 101 and cite 42/216832/21."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.