A MAN is attempting to be located after an assault.

Essex Police are looking to locate this man in connection with an assault in Magdalen Street, Colchester.

The incident took place at about 5am on October 3.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would like to locate this man in connection with an assault in Colchester.

"We believe the man lives in Colchester but also has links to London.

"If you know the man and can identify him, please call 101 and cite 42/216832/21."