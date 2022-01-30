NEARLY a third of NHS staff absences at the Mid and South Essex NHS Trust were linked to Covid-19 last week.
NHS England figures show an average of 662 staff were off sick each day in the week to January 23, with just over 200 – 31 per cent – off because they had Covid-19 or were self-isolating due to the virus.
This was down from the week before, when 38 per cent of absent staff were off for Covid-related reasons.
Across England, an average of 72,000 NHS workers were off sick every day last week, with 42 per cent absent due to Covid – though this was down from 46% the week before.
NHS bosses said hospitals were under "sustained" pressure, despite a recent fall in Covid-19 cases in the community nationally.
At the Mid and South Essex Trust, 1,541 beds were occupied each day on average last week – 92 per cent of the 1,676 available.
At the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, an average of 845 staff were off sick each day with roughly 450 – 53 per cent – off because they had Covid-19 or were self-isolating.
That was up from the week before, when 51 per cent of absent staff were off for Covid-related reasons.
