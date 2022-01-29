ONE in eight coronavirus patients at Mid and South Essex NHS Trust may have contracted the virus in hospital since lockdown ended last year.

Latest NHS England figures show there were 2,481 Covid-19 admissions at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust between July 19 2021 and January 16.

Of those, 2,181 were infections contracted in the community, meaning 300 people may have caught Covid while being treated for other conditions over the period – 12 per cent of patients.

In the week to January 16, 185 new Covid patients were being cared for at the Mid and South Essex Trust, with 36 thought to have contracted the virus in hospital.

The British Medical Association said understaffing and underfunding nationally, coupled with poor infrastructure across many hospitals, have made it harder to control the infection.

Dr Vishal Sharma, chairman of the BMA's consultants committee, said: “The NHS has limited bed capacity and many hospitals are old, are poorly ventilated and have very few single-patient rooms in which to effectively isolate patients.

“Unfortunately, that has meant that controlling the spread of Covid-19 within hospitals has been difficult, particularly as restrictions are being eased for the public even though infection rates remain extremely high."

Dr Sharma said the BMA is calling for the Government's upcoming public inquiry into the pandemic to be transparent.

He added: “No one should come into hospital with one condition, only to be made incredibly ill with, or even die from, a dangerous infectious disease.

"Families – including those of our own colleagues who died fighting this virus on the frontline – deserve answers."

But NHS England said rising hospital infection rates correspond to increasing rates in the community.

A spokesman said: "Data conclusively demonstrates that the root cause of rising infection rates in hospitals is rising rates in the community and analysis has shown that Covid-19 hospital infection rates account for less than one per cent of all cases since the pandemic began."