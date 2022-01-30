MORE than 1,000 workers at the Mid and South Essex NHS Trust are still not vaccinated against Covid-19, figures have revealed.

NHS England data shows 94 per cent of the 18,243 health care workers at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust had received at least one vaccination by the end of December.

That meant 1,175 members of staff were unvaccinated at that point.

The figures also show 16,521 workers had received two jabs – 91 per cent of staff – and 12,931 had received a booster dose.

Across England, millions of people have been triple jabbed in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic – but tens of thousands of NHS staff are yet to have a first dose.

The Government's controversial mandatory vaccination rules mean that NHS staff must receive a first jab by February 3 and be fully vaccinated by April 1 to continue working in frontline roles.

Workers refusing to have a jab could be redeployed or sacked.

Despite widespread protests and calls to delay the policy, the Department for Health and Social Care says there are no plans to extend the deadline and that ensuring staff are vaccinated is the "right thing to do".

The Royal College of GPs and the Royal College of Nurses have encouraged the take-up of vaccinations among NHS workers, but are among those who have expressed concern over the rapidly approaching deadline.

The Royal College of Nurses says mandatory jabs could have a significant impact on staff retention and put further pressure on the NHS.

Danny Mortimer, chief exec of the NHS Confederation, which represents the whole healthcare system, said: "Most health leaders support the introduction of a mandate as it reflects the positive impact that vaccination will continue to have against coronavirus, but they would have preferred longer to implement the policy, particularly given the intensity of winter.

"While the majority of health and care workers have been vaccinated, even small reductions in staffing numbers can cause disruption."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “Health and social care workers look after the most vulnerable people in society, who could face serious health consequences if exposed to the virus.

"Ensuring staff are vaccinated is the right thing to do to protect patients and those in care."