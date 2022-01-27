THE PRIME Minister is coming under increasing pressure to explain his role in the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan amid reports he did influence their removal.

Paul Farthing, of Dovercourt, launched a high-profile campaign to get his staff and animals out of Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul, using a plane funded through donations.

No 10 has repeatedly said the PM Boris Johnson had no involvement in pushing for help for the charity Nowzad, after accusations that officials’ time was taken up supporting the charity rather than people who could have been brought to the UK.

Leaked emails surfaced on Wednesday in which Foreign Office officials suggest the Prime Minister “authorised” their rescue, despite previously saying it was “complete nonsense” that he had intervened.

Sky News reported that Conservative MP Trudy Harrison, who was then parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to Mr Johnson, had contacted a private charter company to try to secure a plane to help with the Nowzad evacuation, and a source at the company told the broadcaster it was implicit that she was acting with the PM’s backing.

Ms Harrison previously wrote to former Royal Marine Paul “Pen” Farthing, who ran the Nowzad shelter, to inform him the evacuation would go ahead.

Documents released by the Foreign Affairs Select Committee overnight showed how Sir Philip Barton – the Foreign Office’s permanent-under secretary – said he was “not aware” of support for the decision to evacuate Nowzad either in No 10 or from the Prime Minister.

He said that “beyond speculation in the public domain” he did not know of any reason civil servants would attribute the decision to the PM.

Conservative MP Jake Berry told the BBC’s Newsnight programme that junior staff may have played up No 10’s involvement.

He said that “junior officials in Government departments or officials in Government departments often” would put across “the views of Downing Street or No 10 without in truth knowing whether it’s correct”.

Earlier, the Defence Secretary told broadcasters: “The claims that have been made and emails from the Foreign Office, who were not responsible for the actual evacuation operation, I don’t know where they come from but they certainly don’t show the reality, which was: I was in charge, the Prime Minister never asked me, it was nonsense.”

No 10 also issued a statement, coming shortly after the Prime Minister’s official spokesman held a briefing with reporters, stressing that Mr Johnson had played “no role” in the UK armed forces rescue mission, Operation Pitting, or the evacuation of animals from the Taliban-captured territory.