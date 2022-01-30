A STUNNING Tendring home boasting its own fishing lake and outside bar has hit the market with an eye-watering price tag.
Purple Bricks, an online estate agency firm, has just listed a seven-bedroom detached house in Walton which is commanding offers in excess of £1million.
Located on 2.2-acres of land in Kirby Road, the 2005 property features three en-suites, a kitchen and breakfast room, under floor heating and a central vacuum system.
Harbouring wonderful views towards Horsey Island and in close proximity to the Naze, the three-storey mansion measures just under 3000 square-feet.
There is also a cosy open fire in the sitting room, a study, a utility room, and a full alarm and CCTV system, so its owners can relax without worry of intruders.
Perhaps most impressively, the land has its very own fishing lake and outdoor bar – two standout features which are perfect for impressing guests.
A spokesman for Purple Bricks said: “We are delighted to offer this impressive, detached home, which is ideal for entertaining and for families who work from home.
“It was built by our clients in 2005 to make the very most of its superb grounds - properties like this do not come to market very often.”
