TRIBUTES have been paid to a pedestrian who died after she was hit by a car in Essex.
Police have named Eileen Taylor, 55, as the woman killed in the fatal collision last Thursday.
An investigation into the incident is continuing and detectives are still urging witnesses to come forward.
Ms Taylor’s family said in a statement: “Our wonderful mum, wife, nanny, sister, auntie & cherished friend Eileen who is totally irreplaceable.
“She has left a huge hole in all our lives, but will forever be in our hearts.
“We ask that you please respect our privacy at this extremely difficult time.”
A 61 year-old man from Ongar was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
He has since been released under investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash, which happened in London Road, Abridge, should call police on 101 and quote incident number 933 of January 20.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
