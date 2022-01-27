Adventure Cinema, the UK’s largest touring outdoor cinema, has today announced a new UK-wide tour of open-air film screenings, with some locations in Essex included.
The tour will launch in April this year, with showings of films such as Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story, musicals Mamma Mia!, Rocketman and The Greatest Showman, plus some of the Harry Potter series.
These screenings give people the chance to watch cinema in the open air and under the stars in places like National Trust sites, medieval castles or country estates.
Ben Lovell, Co-Director, Adventure Cinema, said: "We are so excited to be travelling all over the country to once again put on the UK’s biggest ever outdoor cinema this summer, with an incredible list of films on offer in unique and beautiful locations.
"For those who love the cinema and great outdoors, we have worked very hard to ensure that these events are safe and lots of fun for everyone."
Tickets for Adventure Cinema start at £14.50 and can be found on their website.
Where will the Adventure Cinema travel to in Essex?
Orsett Showground
Friday, May 13 - West Side Story
Saturday, May 14 - Mamma Mia!
Sunday, May 15 - Bohemian Rhapsody
Hedingham Castle
Monday, August 22 - Mamma Mia!
Tuesday, August 23 - West Side Story
