BLUR frontman Damon Albarn has apologised to pop star Taylor Swift "unreservedly" after claiming that she doesn't write her own songs.

The 53-year-old musician from Colchester made his claim in an interview with the L A Times and doubled down when the interviewer argued she co-wrote some of them.

He said: "That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.

"Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great," he added.

Swift responded to this when this was put in a tweet on the LA Times account.

She said: "@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***** up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

“PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering," she added.

Later Albarn replied to her tweet apologising for the comment, saying the conversation about songwriting has been "reduced to clickbait".

He wrote: "I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally.

"The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand."