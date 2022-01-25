Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid is hitting the road in 2022 with a UK and Europe wide headline tour.
Sigrid has risen through the charts in the past few years with her standout single 'Don’t Kill my Vibe' and globally acclaimed debut album Sucker Punch.
Sigrid will be performing throughout the U.K. kicking off in Liverpool in Autumn with stops in Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, London, and Dublin.
Here's everything you need to know about tickets and the full list of venues on Sigrid's tour.
How to get tickets
Tickets for Sigrid's UK and Europe wide tour will go on general sale from Friday, January 28, at 9am via LiveNation.
Sigrid's 2022 UK tour dates
University Mountford Hall, Liverpool - Friday, November 4, 2022
Great Hall, Cardiff - Saturday, November 5, 2022
O2 Academy, Birmingham - Sunday, November 6, 2022
Usher Hall, Edinburgh - Tuesday, November 8, 2022
O2 City Hall, Newcastle - Wednesday, November 9, 2022
O2 Apollo, Manchester - Thursday, November 10, 2022
The SSE Arena, Wembley, London - Saturday, November 12, 2022
3Arena, Dublin - Thursday, November 24, 2022
