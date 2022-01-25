MALDON social media star Mrs Hinch’s Instagram account is the most influential celebrity home account to follow, new research has revealed.

The study by creative resource Design Bundles examined the number of followers as well as social media calculators to work out the most influential celebrity home account.

It also worked out how much they can earn from sponsored posts.

Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – is an influencer who rose to fame through her home Instagram account which features tips on home interiors and cleaning.

She has also gone on to publish books on cleaning.

Mrs Hinch has 4.3 million followers and earns an average of £8,383 per sponsored post, according to research.

Love Island success story, Olivia and Alex Bowen’s home Instagram account ‘thebowenhome’ is the second most-followed account for interior tips and inspiration.

The pair live in a huge Essex home.

Their celebrity home Instagram account currently has a following of 764,000 and the average earnings per post is £2,231.

The couple has also just announced that they are expecting their first child so fans can anticipate more content surrounding the nursery.

The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) star Billie Faiers and business husband Greg Shepherd whose Instagram account ‘homewiththesheps’ currently have 615,000 followers are in third.

Their total average earnings are £1,804 per sponsored post.

Best known for her role on EastEnders, Jacqueline Jossa, and her TOWIE star husband, Dan Osbourne have the fourth most influential home account.

The couple’s home account ‘homewiththeosbourne’ currently has a following of 528,000 and they stand to earn an average of £1,720 per sponsored post.

Georgia Kousoulou is in fifth, the TOWIE star has a current following of 375,000 and earns an average of £1,098 per sponsored post.

The celebrity’s Instagram account ‘georgiakhome’ features home interior inspiration and home bargains for others.

Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh and partner Ryan Thomas have the sixth most influential home Instagram account, earning £1,062 per sponsored post thanks to their 363,000 followers.

A spokesman for Design Bundles said: “This study offers a fascinating insight into the evolving ways that celebrities and influencers are keeping their brands and personalities accessible to fans, using their homes as a form of content.”