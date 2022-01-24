THE legendary Tom Jones has announced he will perform a special outdoor show in the grounds of Audley End House and Gardens as part of this summer’s Heritage Live concert series.

Sir Tom will take to the stage on Sunday, August 14, with the stunning backdrop of one of England’s grandest mansions in the heart of the stunning Essex countryside.

Tickets go on sale this week and special guests for the evening will be announced at a later date.

With a career spanning more 50 years, Tom Jones has gone from strength to strength, with his hits such as It’s Not Unusual, Kiss, Delilah, What’s New Pussycat, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again, Sex Bomb, and many more.

As well as sustaining his popularity as a live performer and recording artist for more than five decades, he continues to gain critical acclaim, including the release of his most recent number one album, last year’s Surrounded By Time.

The album, the latest in his series of collaborations with producer Ethan Johns, again saw Sir Tom delve further into his love of blues and soul, featuring his versions of songs by the likes of Bob Dylan, the Waterboys, Cat Stevens and more.

A career full of highlights includes being knighted by the Queen in 2006, receiving Brit Awards for Best Male and Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Hitmaker Award from the US Songwriters Hall of Fame, GQ Man of the Year, and the prestigious UK Music Industry Trust Award.

Tickets for the show are available on pre-sale on Wednesday, January 26, at 9am, and on general sale on Friday, January 28, at 9am from Ticketmaster.

Pre-sale tickets can be accessed by registering in advance at Heritagelive.net.

Hospitality packages are also available.

Heritage Live brings together the very best in live music to the most beautiful of outdoor settings.

Audley End House, near Saffron Walden, has previously hosted artists such as the Human League, the Jacksons, Jess Glynne, the Hives, ABC, Van Morrison, and Boy George and Culture Club.