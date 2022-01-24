TV star Joey Essex has been left "horrified and very shaken" after crooks raided his plush £3million home - according to sources.
The reality TV star returned home on Saturday to find the home had been targeted, according to reports. Sources close to the star say he's been left feeling "horrified and very shaken" and "unsafe."
He shot to fame starring in The Only Way Is Essex and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.
'Joey realised what had happened as soon as he got home with James Bennewith, a friend of his,' a source said.
'Thieves had thoroughly ransacked the place. Joey was horrified and very shaken. It’s made him feel unsafe in the home. The only thing to be grateful for is he was out when it happened.'
Joey is currently starring in the pre-recorded Australian version of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! which premiered at the start of January.
In August 2020, Joey took viewers inside his luxurious home he bought aged 24 and has transformed into a bachelor pad complete with a 'posh room', a lavish beach house and a hot tub in his garden.
The reality star appeared on This Morning where he brought cameras into his home ahead of his appearance on the revived series of MTV Cribs.
