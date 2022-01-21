Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the M25 in the early hours of the morning, but with a few at the Dartford Crossing on the A282 and also the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas at that sort of time, then take note of what diversions will be in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday January 21 to Sunday January 23.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday January 21 in Essex?





A12

First up on the A12 Southbound Junction 21 to 22 will have a carriageway closure from 9pm to 6am for renewal works.

Additionally, the Northbound Junction 19 link road from A138 will have 24-hour closure up until January 29.

📢 Don’t forget that we’re closing the #A11 northbound #TuttlesInterchange to #Thickthorn from 8pm tomorrow until 6am on Monday 24 January to replace concrete bays and repair potholes and cracks. A signed diversion route will be in place. Find out more: https://t.co/j0UuWQ4TUp pic.twitter.com/cIrAiR2omq — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) January 20, 2022

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound West Tunnel on the Dartford Crossing will be shut for maintenance works from 11pm to 6am.

M25

Some cyclical maintenance works will be taking place in the late evening and early morning between Junction 27 and 25 on the M25.

One of these will be the anti-clockwise exit slip road closure off Junction 26 from 11pm to 5am.

Additionally, the Junction 25 to 26 carriageway and entry slip road will be closed for lighting works in the same time period.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday January 22 in Essex?





Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday January 23 in Essex?





Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.