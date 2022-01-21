Stacey Solomon has blocked her fiancé Joe Swash on Instagram, in order to keep his 40th birthday surprise a secret.

Stacey has been making over the games room in their house to be a man cave for Joe.

She has been sharing lots of personal items that she has been gathering for the room on her Instagram stories.

Dubbed the 'Cluedo Room' it is intended to be a retreat for Joe, with a pool table and a bar being installed.

Both of Stacey's sons Zach and Leighton from previous relationships live with them while Joe's son Harry also spends time at Pickle Cottage.

Stacey Solomon has been sharing updates whilst creating a 'man cabe' room for her fiance Joe Swash (PA)

In a recent story on her Instagram Stacey said: "So many lovely messages for Joe's birthday and loads of you asking to see his reaction to the Cluedo Room but we are going to have to wait until the weekend now.

"Not all of our pickles can get back here after school now and none of us want to show him without one of the boys, they're all so excited so we will wait until we get them all on the weekend.

"Blended families ey! But it's worth it for the extra love."

Stacey had previously shared that she would have Joe's staff and hat from his time on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! put in the room.