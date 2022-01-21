A PRIMARY school teacher and outdoor learning champion has been named as one of the UK's top female founders in 2022.

Justine Page, a Burnham primary school teacher and Brownies leader has been named as one of the UK’s most inspirational female entrepreneurs by a campaign.

Justine runs Green Earth Learning, founded in 2018, which aims to encourage children to get outside in nature, through outdoor learning programmes and the gifts it sells.

She runs these programmes and makes handmade nature gifts with her sister Tasha which are sold in more than 50 shops, including Wildlife Trusts and Ordnance Survey, as well as directly through the business website.

Alongside this, she works with the Burnham Brownies group as a leader.

Now the entrepreneur is being profiled alongside 100 female entrepreneurs across the country, as part of f:Entrepreneur's #ialso100 campaign to celebrate the achievements of women running businesses in the UK today.

Delivered by Small Business Britain, f:Entrepreneur was launched in 2017 to highlight the stories of female business owners and help provide role models across the wider small business community.

Many of the entrepreneurs featured in this year’s campaign also champion sustainability.

Justine works across many schools delivering forest school programmes, runs an award winning forest school in Chelmsford and also offers introductory training to university students.

On being featured in the lineup, she said: "I’m absolutely thrilled to have been selected for this year’s #ialso100 alongside a huge range of incredibly talented and inspirational female founders."

Michelle Ovens, founder of f:Entrepreneur and Small Business Britain, said: "Congratulations to Justine from Green Earth Learning, and all of the brilliant female entrepreneurs featured in this year’s #ialso100.

"It is so vital that we recognize and celebrate the phenomenal contribution that women running businesses are making across the UK, and the far-reaching, positive impact they are having, not just on the economy, but on wider communities too.

"The last few years have been hugely challenging for small businesses, yet despite this female entrepreneurship continues to grow and flourish in the UK, and is very much at the heart of the UK’s recovery."