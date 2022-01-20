TOWIE's Kirk Norcross has opened up in his first TV interview since his dad's tragic death a year ago this month.

Kirk Norcross, an original cast member of The Only Way Is Essex, was in tears as he spoke about Mick Norcross' suicide on Loose Women this morning.

His dad and former TOWIE star Mick Norcross, 57, was found dead in the basement of his Essex home after he tragically took his own life in January 2021.

Kirk, for the first time, spoke about the day he tragically found his father's body.

He told the panel: "I live next to my father and that morning, he was coming in and doing what he normally does. He gave me his next business strategy.

"I was indoors, having my lunch and I got a call from my dad's partner saying, 'I can't find your dad,' and I don't know why, even though I saw him that morning, I knew what had happened.

"We knew he was in the house, he'd locked himself in the house and I smashed through the door. He hanged himself and I found him… I gave him CPR, I tried my best but I knew he was gone though, I knew the minute I saw him.

"It was like my life ended but I had so much to do at the same time. Once I knew it was done, I laid with my father and told him it was time to rest."

Kirk admitted to the panel that following the trauma of finding his father, he suffered a brief relapsed into his drug addiction.

He said: "I am a recovering drug addict, I am proud to say. I relapsed the day after my dad died, I couldn't get the image out of my head.

"But, I am a couple of days from being nine months sober.

"I am doing this for him and everyone else, I don't want anyone else to go through what he did - and what we did as a family.

"It doesn't make you any less of a man if you say you're struggling."

Kirk also revealed that Mick was classed as high-risk during the pandemic due to diabetes and threfore had to shield for most of the lockdown.

He believed this massively impacted his father's mental health.

Kirk said: "My dad wanted to make everyone smile, that is why the lockdown really affected people that excel to be around people.

'We locked him down hard as he was diabetic and if you're on your own, it's the worst place to be in.

"You've got to tell people. No one has to do that."

Kirk featured on Loose Women as part of their 'Stand By Your Man' campaign.

To see the full interview it is available on demand via the ITV Hub.

For anyone affected by this story or are struggling, call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local Samaritans branch for support. Visit www.samaritans.org for more details.