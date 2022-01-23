Here are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

Robert (Bob) Stone

01.07.1935 - 10.12.2021 Taken suddenly, loving Husband, Father, Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral to take place on Friday, January 28th at 10:15 at Colchester Crematorium. All correspondence to be sent to Freedom Funerals, Hawkins Road, Colchester, CO2 8JY 01206 862963

Robert Gilmour

At Rest 18th January, 2022. Aged 92 years. Much loved Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. Reunited with his Wife Hilda. Funeral service to take place Colchester Crematorium on Thursday, 10th February 2022 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o; John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800

Cynthia Margaret Pierpoint (Nee Timson)

19.07.1930-04.01.2022 91 years young Loving wife to Brian, wonderful Mother to Anne and June, amazing grandmother to Paul and Nicola, respected Great Grandmother to Louis, Max, Charlotte and Jessica. Passed away peacefully with Brian and family by her side, supported by the outstanding staff of Peldon Ward, Colchester General Hospital. All welcome at Cynthia's funeral Service and the wake afterwards. Further details from Anne or June. Cynthia loved her family, loved Colchester, loved music and loved life. 'If Music Be The Food Of Love, Play On'

Anthony Marcus 'Tony' Brown

Passed away at Colchester Hospital on 3rd January, 2022 aged 81 years. Much loved Husband to Brenda and loving Father to Julian and Nicola and Grandfather to Rebecca, Matthew, Lucy, Rowan and Daniel. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd February 2022 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to British Lung Foundation c/o Co-op Funeral Services, Century House, Station Road, Manningtree, CO11 1AA 01206 391855

Roger Reynolds

Passed away at home 31st December, 2021. Aged 85 years. Much loved Dad and Grandad. Devoted Husband of Jan. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium Chapel on Friday, 11th February 2022 at 11.00am. Followed by Burial in Colchester Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations payable to St Helena Hospice may be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester. CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800

Rodney Richard 'Rod' Holder

On 8th January, 2022 died peacefully at home aged 92 years. Very much loved Father, Grandad and Great Grandad, preceded in death by Marion his wife of 67 years and son Jon. A well-known golfer at Frinton Golf Club and past Captain of Essex Captains. Funeral service on Tuesday, 25th January at Weeley Crematorium at 10.15am. No flowers please, but donations in memory of Rodney may be sent to Arthur Havers Bursary c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE, Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

Joan Florence Nickels

On 27th December peacefully in hospital, Joan of Kirby Cross, aged 92 years. Much loved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Mother-in-Law. Funeral Service on Friday, 28th January 2022 at St Michaels Church, Kirby-le-Soken at 3pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Joan may be sent to British Heart Foundation c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

Joan Dorothy Porbach

Passed away peacefully on 8th January, 2022. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium, Wednesday, 26th January 2022 at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Helena Hospice c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, 89 Wimpole Road, CO1 2DB or via the Much Loved Link https://joanporbach.muchloved.com/

Peter William Mortimer

Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 5th January, 2022, aged 78. Much loved Dad and Father in Law to Stephen & Hazel and Angela & Stuart. Treasured Grandad to Megan, Jack, Izzy and Evie. Funeral Service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday, 10th February at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for British Heart Foundation may be made via www.petermortimer.muchloved.com

Marjorie Valerie Miller

Passed away on December 9th peacefully at home aged 84. Beloved wife of the late Peter, mother of Graham and Helen, mother-in-law, grandmother and sister. Sadly missed by all who knew her. Family funeral to take place on January 25th. Family flowers only please.

David Draper

Passed away peacefully at Colchester General Hospital on 5th January, aged 80. Beloved Husband of Jan, much loved Dad of Peter and Sue and Grandad to his five Grandchildren. Funeral Service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Monday, 24th January at 10.15am. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049

Jan Rogan Née Ablett

Much loved partner, Mum, Nanjan, sister, friend and teacher. Passed away on Wednesday, 22nd December 2021 aged 76 yrs. Funeral will be held at Aldham Church on Monday, 31st January at 10am - all welcome. Family flowers only please- donations if desired to St Helena Hospice: jan-rogan.muchloved.com

Jean Ethel Lily Edwards

Passed away peacefully on 30th December, 2021 aged 88 years. Much loved Mum and treasured Nan. Always Loved. Funeral Service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Friday, 4th February at 10.15am. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jean for St Helena Hospice may be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB

Andrew David Collins

Passed away peacefully in St Helena Hospice on 26th December, 2021 aged 62 years. Much loved Husband of Sian, Dad of Peter, Son, Brother and Uncle who will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday, 25th January at 2.45pm. Donations for St Helena Hospice may be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB

John Sambrook

Passed away on 27th December, 2021 aged 83. Beloved Husband of the late Jean. Much loved Father, Grandfather, Brother and friend to many. Funeral Service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Monday, 31st January 2022 at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in John's memory can be made to The Alzheimer's Society via www.hunnaball.co.uk To confirm your attendance at the funeral reception, please contact Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049

Patrick William "paddy" Bailey

Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, 2nd December 2021, aged 78 Devoted Husband to Esther Loving Dad to Kerry, Grandad to Aoife and Patrick and Great Grandfather to Noah. Funeral service to take place at St James the Less and St Helen Catholic Church, Colchester on Friday, 21st January 2022 at 1.15pm followed by the committal which will take place at Colchester Crematorium at 2.45pm. No Flowers by Request, donations if desired for St Helena Hospice may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel 01206 760049

Joan Chapman

Passed away peacefully on 9th January, 2022, aged 96. Dearly loved Wife of the late Len Chapman, Mother to Geoff and Wife Cindy and the late Sue. Nanna to six Grandchildren and Great Nanna to six Great Grandchildren. Will be deeply missed by all family and friends who knew her. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Monday, 31st January 2022 at 10.15am. Coloured clothing preferred. Family flowers only please, Donations if desired can be made via Joan's Muchloved tribute page:- joan-hilda-chapman.muchloved.com

Yvonne Mayes Née Laughlin

Passed away peacefully on 24th December, 2021, aged 87. Reunited with Jim. Much loved Mum to Carol and Graham, Mother-in-Law to Richard, adored Nan to Alice, Victoria and Finlay, and dear Sister. Sadly missed by Family and Friends. Funeral to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday, 26th January 2022 at 11.45 am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, can be made to Action Medical Research for Children via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT Telephone 01206 760049