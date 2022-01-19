Two people have been charged following the death of a baby boy in Essex.
Essex Police were called to an address in Joyners Field in Harlow shortly before 10am on August 19, 2020 with reports a baby had been taken ill.
Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead.
Yesterday (Tuesday January 18) the force charged two people.
Ellodie Goncalves, 31, of Joyners Field has been charged with murder and child neglect.
Muritala Olaiya-Imam, 36, of Shearwater Close in Barking, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and child neglect.
Both are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today, Wednesday January 19.
