LATER today it has been suggested Prime Minister Boris Johnson may address the House of Commons in relation to lifting all Covid-19 restrictions.
If the announcement comes to fruition, is understood the eradication of the rules will come into force from next week, signally a return to normality.
But do you think now is the right time to lift all coronavirus restrictions? Cast your vote below.
