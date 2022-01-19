A series of events has been arranged by Essex University as part of the Holocaust Memorial Week which will take place later this month.
It will begin on Holocaust Memorial Day next Thursday, which marks the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp by Soviet forces on January 27 1944.
Several events run by Essex University will take place next Thursday, including the Reading of Names – which remembers the victims of the Holocaust and other genocides – as well as a lantern making workshop at Silberrad Student Centre, and the Procession of Light at Silberrad Student Centre Plaza.
There will then be a Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony at 7pm.
Events and workshops will continue into the following week beginning Monday January 31, with a film screening of Oscar-winning drama Son of Saul for Essex University students.
Tuesday February 1 will feature a session called The Durban Diaries, which will look back on the World Conference against Racism in 2001, which was held in South Africa.
The final events of the week will take place on Wednesday February 2 and Thursday February 3.
The Wednesday will see Professor Wendy Lower, an American historian, discuss her book The Ravine – a study which looks at the Holocaust using rare images, many of which were thought to have been destroyed.
The final day of Holocaust Memorial Week will feature the award-winning Klezmer band, Don Kipper, appear for a special Holocaust Memorial Week performance.
