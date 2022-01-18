Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attempted theft from a shop.
Officers are investigating reports a man attempted to take a fragrance product from John Lewis in Bond Street, Chelmsford, around 1.30pm on November 22, 2021.
The man was startled by a member of staff and returned the item to the shelf before leaving the store.
A spokesman said: "If you recognise the person pictured or have any information which may help our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting crime reference 42/271389/21.
"You can also submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
