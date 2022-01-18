AN investigation has been launched by a police force after money and cigarettes were taken from a supermarket during a terrifying armed robbery.
Essex Police were called to the East of England Co-op, in Old Heath Road, Colchester, at 6.30pm on Sunday following reports of a concerning incident.
It was soon established two men, including one brandishing a crowbar, had entered the store, where one worker was on his very first shift, and threatened staff.
They subsequently made-off with an undisclosed quantity of cash and cigarettes but nobody inside the shop was seriously injured.
According to nearby residents, including Matthew Graham, 37, who lives opposite, the latest robbery marks the second time in six months the same Co-op has been hit.
A spokesman for Essex Police has now urged members of the public who may have information or witnessed the armed robbery to contact the force.
He said: “Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference 42/13445/22 or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“If you have any information, you can also submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.”
