Have you ever dreamed of jetting off to Iceland for a once in a lifetime trip?
If you are hoping to experience the Nordic destination then you are in luck with a number of trips setting off from an Essex airport later this year.
Back in 2020 Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks launched its Iceland flights from Stansted.
And they are back for winter 2022/23.
There will be five special flights in total, one in October, one in November, one in February 2023 and two in March 2023, with the choice of three-night or four-night trips to the North Atlantic island.
The destination offers an incredible number of things to do and see for holidaymakers, whether it’s a few days in Reykjavik, a Northern Lights experience or a tour to see its renowned lagoons, waterfalls, geysers and glaciers.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Iceland is a destination that has continued to see strong demand, so we are delighted to be launching this fantastic Winter 22/23 programme from London Stansted Airport.
"Thanks to this great programme of once-in-a-lifetime trips, we are giving customers and independent travel agents brilliant choice and flexibility.
"The unrivalled natural wonders of Iceland are making it a firm favourite with our customers.”
The trips will take place on the following dates:
- Thursday October 20 (four-night trip)
- Thursday November 10 (four-night trip)
- Monday February 27 (three-night trip)
- Monday March 20 (three-night trip)
- Thursday March 23 (four-night trip)
