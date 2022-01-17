A SUPERMARKET has confirmed a car was alight in its car park this morning - and the shop had closed "as a precaution".
Firefighters were called to Station Road in Maldon today (January 17) at 8.04am.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service had received reports of a car on fire in the far end of the Lidl car park.
On arrival Maldon firefighters confirmed a Mercedes Estate car was "100 per cent alight" and worked to extinguish the fire by 8.34am.
Fire station watch manager Martin Cable said the fire was caused by an electrical fault in the rear of the car.
Lidl has now confirmed there was a fire in its car park, away from the store, and the shop was closed to support the fire service but has since reopened.
A Lidl spokesman said: "We can confirm that the fire service was called to our Maldon store to attend a vehicle which had caught fire at the far end of the carpark.
"The situation was quickly contained and thankfully no one was hurt.
"As a precaution the store was closed for a very short time, however it is now fully reopened.
"We’d like to thank any customers impacted for their patience and understanding."
