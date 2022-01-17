FIREFIGHTERS attended the scene of a car which was engulfed in flames this morning.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Station Road today (January 17) at 8.04am.
Residents and motorists reported seeing smoke coming from the Lidl car park, which could be seen in the air throughout the town.
On arrival Maldon firefighters confirmed a Mercedes Estate car was "100 per cent alight".
On-call firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire by 8.34am.
Martin Cable, Maldon Fire Station watch manager, said: "The fire was caused by an electrical fault in the rear of the car.
"As the driver pulled out of the car park, the warning lights came on and the car started to smoke."
Reportedly, nobody was injured in the fire.
Lidl has been approached for comment.
More information as we get it.
