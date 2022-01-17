SHAKEN-UP supermarket workers are receiving support after enduring a "distressing incident" over the weekend.
Essex Police officers were called to the East of England Co-op, in Old Heath Road, in Colchester, at about 7pm on Sunday.
The force has yet to confirm exactly what occurred but a spokeswoman for the Co-Op said: “I can confirm an incident took place at our Old Heath store.
“We’re supporting our colleagues involved in this distressing incident and are working closely with the police.
“If anyone knows anything we ask they please contact Essex police or Crimestoppers anonymously.”
Essex Police has been contacted for comment.
