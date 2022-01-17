A COCKY driver amused by a fellow motorist’s dealings with the police was himself apprehended after he was found to also be driving illegally.

Essex Police’s Operational Support Group found an uninsured car being driven otherwise in accordance with a licence in Clacton on Friday.

After seizing the vehicle and while loading it onto a recovery truck, a passing motorist tickled by the situation, beeped his horn and waved at the officers.

After carrying out checks on their vehicle the policing team discovered it was also being driven with no insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence.

The officers subsequently pulled the vehicle over before also seizing it.