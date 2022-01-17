A COCKY driver amused by a fellow motorist’s dealings with the police was himself apprehended after he was found to also be driving illegally.
Essex Police’s Operational Support Group found an uninsured car being driven otherwise in accordance with a licence in Clacton on Friday.
After seizing the vehicle and while loading it onto a recovery truck, a passing motorist tickled by the situation, beeped his horn and waved at the officers.
After carrying out checks on their vehicle the policing team discovered it was also being driven with no insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence.
The officers subsequently pulled the vehicle over before also seizing it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment