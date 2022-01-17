POLICE officers seized a pair of illegally driven vehicles over the weekend after conducting patrols in a coastal town and its surrounding areas.
Essex Police officers operating in Harwich confiscated two cars after quickly establishing driving offences were being committed.
One of vehicles was taken by the force after an uninsured driver was found to have been using the car while disqualified from the roads.
The other car was also reportedly being driven by a motorist who had no insurance.
The officers seized both vehicles and reported the drivers.
