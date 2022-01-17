GENEROUS shoppers have been praised and thanked for helping a charity feed residents-in-need over the festive period by donating thousands of pounds.
The Rotary Club of Clacton-on-Sea spent the lead-up to Christmas fundraising in both Morrisons, at the Waterglade Retail Park, and Asda, in Bull Hill Road.
During that time many members of the public touched by the prospect of elderly and disadvantaged residents going hungry put their hands in their pockets.
As a result of the non-profit organisation’s supermarket fundraising drive more than £2,200 was generated, which paid for meals which were dished up on Christmas Day.
Bob Welton, president of the Rotary Club of Clacton-on-Sea, has now applauded those who donated to the charity’s festive cause.
He said: “Firstly, on behalf of the Rotary Club, I would like to thank Morrisons and Asda for allowing us to collect at Christmas time.
“Secondly, I would like to thank the public for their generous donations which amounted to £2,286.
“This money was spent on providing Christmas meals on Christmas Day for the elderly and disadvantaged.
“It will also be spent on approved local charitable causes in the community.”
To find out more information about the Rotary Club of Clacton-on-Sea visit clactonrotary.org.
