A RUSH-HOUR car crash on a busy main road resulted in slow-moving traffic this morning.
Two vehicles were involved in a smash on the A12’s Londonbound carriageway on the slip-road near Eight Ash Green.
The incident is believed to have occurred at about 7.20am this morning.
As result of the crash traffic congestion quickly built towards Marks Tey between Junction 26 and Junction 25.
Roughly an hour after the accident, however, the crash site had been cleared.
Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.
More information as we get it.
