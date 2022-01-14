AN adult learning provider is encouraging residents living in Essex to improve their career opportunities by achieving GCSE and A-Level qualifications.
ACL Essex has rolled out more than 1,000 new courses as part of a huge programme designed to help more people in the county boost their skillset.
According to a recent ONS survey, more than 40,000 working age people in Essex have not gained a grade C or above at GCSE level.
It is also estimated 40 per cent of those illegible to work within the county do not have an A-Level equivalent Level 3 qualification.
ACL Essex has now launched a series of free English, maths and digital courses and fully funded Level 2 and 3 courses covering everything from science to IT.
The courses, which are taught online and in nine centres across Essex, offer weekly tutorials and support from a team of dedicated tutors.
Katherine Burns, principal at ACL Essex is Katherine Burns, Principal said: “Many people across the county have had to switch job or retrain during the pandemic.
“We are here to help people upskill and gain the necessary qualifications they need to move their careers forward or get a foot on the career ladder.”
To find out more visit aclessex.com/find-your-future.
