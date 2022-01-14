POLICE are hunting two men after luxury goods were stolen from Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish’s home.

Mr Cavendish, who has won 34 Tour de France stages across his glittering 17-year career, was allegedly threatened, along with his wife, by attackers who broke into his home in the early hours of Saturday, November 27.

A Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high value watches were stolen from his Ongar home.

Essex Police are only now appealing for help locating two men, who are wanted for questioning, following the burglary.

Jo Jobson is 25 and from Plaistow while George Goddard is 26 and from Loughton. Goddard also has links to the Isle of Dogs, in London.

Detective Inspector Tony Atkin, who is leading the investigation into the incident, said: “The investigation is ongoing and, so far, three people have been arrested.

“I now seek the public’s help to locate two men, Jo Jobson and George Goddard. I believe both men will have information which will help the investigation and I would urge them both to come forward.”

Three people have already been arrested and one person charged in connection with the investigation.

Mark Cavendish, widely considered one of Britain’s greatest ever cyclists, won Silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

In the 2011 Queen's Birthday Honours, Cavendish was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) "for services to British Cycling." He also won the 2011 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award with nearly half of the votes going to him out of a field of ten nominations.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jo Jobson and George Goddard should call Essex Police immediately on 101 and cite Operation Chamber when asked.

The man who has been charged, Romario Henry, 30, of Bell Green, in Lewisham, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 14, 2022.

He has not yet entered a plea to two counts of robbery.

Two other men are due to answer bail this week.