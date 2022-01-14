A MANHUNT has been launched for a criminal who “should not be approached” and poses a potential risk to young children and the public.
Mohammed Shahid Ali, 38, who has links to Essex, is wanted by the police after failing to comply with the conditions of his release from prison.
Prior to going on the run Ali had been living in the Newham area of London but his last confirmed location was Tilbury Town.
In addition to Essex, he is also known to frequent other locations such as Suffolk, Norfolk, Kent, the City of London and Victoria Park, in Tower Hamlets.
Ali, who has receding hair which is grey, curly and messy on the sides, and a thick beard, is known to commit his offences on trains or underground tubes.
It is understood he typically wears a woolly hat, navy blue jogging bottoms, a black jacket, and red and white trainers.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Ali should not be approached and may pose a risk to the public and young children.
“Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ali should call police on 999 immediately or call police on 101 and quote CAD 3579/13JAN
“To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”
