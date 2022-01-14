ESSEX Police used force tactics – including police dogs – on children thousands of times last year, figures reveal.

Home Office statistics show Essex Police used force tactics on under-18s on 2,357 occasions in 2020-21 – with 21 involving children under 11.

This was down from 2,464 the year before, but up from 1,870 in 2018-19 – the first year figures were recorded at police force level.

Last year, Essex officers handcuffed children 967 times, physically restrained them on the ground on 394 occasions and used 197 limb or body restraints.

Officers also recorded two instances of firearms being used, although it is not known if they were actually fired or aimed, and 11 incidents when dogs were used.

Across England and Wales, 77,000 use of force tactics on children were recorded in 2020-21 – including 551 on under-11s.

The number of tactics used on under-18s was up eight per cent from 72,000 a year before, and the most since national comparable records began in 2017-18.

Nationally, officers drew or fired Taser stun guns on children 2,600 times in 2020-21 – with 77 uses logged by Essex Police.

Andrew Neilson, of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “A steep rise in the police use of force against children is a worrying trend, particularly when the levels of children arrested remain thankfully low.

“Police forces across England and Wales should review what might be behind this rise and work to reduce the number of incidents involving children.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said a change in the number of incidents is likely a consequence of improved recording methods and should not be seen as a worrying increase in the use of force.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said Tasers are only discharged in ten per cent of uses, and each one must be fully recorded, proportionate and justified.

Deputy assistant commissioner Matt Twist said officers must protect people of all ages from harming themselves or others, often in fast-moving violent scenarios.

He added: “Officers have thousands of interactions with the public every day and force is not used in the vast majority of those.

“Officers receive guidance and training with the starting point being that they should attempt to resolve confrontations with the public without the need to use force.”

Essex Police was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.