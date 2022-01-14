THE grandson of an Auschwitz survivor prevented from celebrating her 100th birthday with her family due to Covid restrictions has slammed partying politicians.

Wanda Bielecka had been a resident of Alderwood Care Home, in Colchester, for seven years at the time of her milestone celebration in April 2020.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the country being in lockdown, relatives of the keen Polish-born gardener were not allowed to visit her on her big day.

Instead, Wanda, who escaped to France during the Second World War after being captured by the Nazis, had to connect with her family virtually on a video call.

It has now come to light that just weeks after her 100th birthday, on May 20, Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a garden party in Downing Street.

The bash is just one of seven parties alleged to have taken place between May 15 2020 and December 18 2020 at Number 10.

Wanda’s grandson Ifor Bielecki has now directed his anger towards Colchester MP Will Quince, calling on the politician to condemn those who took party.

He said: “My grandmother is one of your constituents. None of us could celebrate her 100th birthday because of lockdown.

“Now we find out that Boris Johnson was repeatedly parting in Number 10. How can you stand to support this Prime Minister? What do you have to say for yourself?”

Mr Quince has now said he sympathises with his constituent's frustrations but asked them to wait until an investigation into the parties has concluded.

He said: "I understand the anger of local residents following recent stories, and I believe it was right that the Prime Minister apologised, recognising that mistakes were made.

"I now await the outcome of Sue Gray's report so that we can ascertain the full facts."

Clacton care home worker of more than 20 years, Wendy Gill-Reeve, 55, also had to make sacrifices in order to follow the rules while senior ministers were breaking them.

She said “My grandson was born in May 2020 and I only got to see him for the first time after three weeks through a car window.

“He had been born for three months when I finally got to say hello in person and hold him, but he cried because he did not recognise me – it broke my heart.

“It makes me angry because I worked throughout the pandemic, and I protected my family and the elderly and obeyed the rules to protect everyone – it was hard.”

Two weeks after Downing Street’s Garden gathering, which Mr Johnson claims he thought was a work event, Kay Wigfall, 62, was burying her mother-in-law.

The 86-year-old had died of Covid-19 on May 8 but, again, due to lockdown restrictions, only half of the family were allowed to attend the funeral.

The Clacton resident said: “We were all grieving during that time, whilst the politicians were living it up in the garden – it is an utter disgrace.

“The funeral was awful, and it certainly was not the funeral she had planned for herself – the only comfort we take from it is that she is with her beloved husband.”

Funeral and travel restrictions also impacted those whose parents had died.

Laura Shillinglaw, from Weeley, said: “I was at home not allowed to travel to be with my mum when she buried my dad.”