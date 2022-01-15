QUIZZERS have the chance to put their knowledge to the test by having a crack at a popular game show.
Hat Trick/ Hindsight Productions are looking for contestants to take part in the next series of BBC Two’s Mastermind.
Anyone over the age of 18 is invited to apply, but should have a good level of general knowledge before thinking about sitting in the famous black chair.
A spokesman said: “As well as regular quizzers, we also want to encourage people who might not usually apply for a quiz shows to get involved.
“We are looking to cast a diverse range of people. Hat Trick/Hindsight are committed to making programmes as inclusive as possible.
“We are particularly interested in receiving applications from under-represented groups.”
Applications can be made via an online form.
After you have submitted your application, one of the casting team may get in touch to organise a Zoom audition.
This will involve a short general knowledge quiz and help producers learn more about why you’ve chosen your specialist subjects.
The audition will only take 15-20 minutes and is bosses say it is “very relaxed and really good fun.”
Another set of audition heats will then be held in Belfast later this summer.
Applications close at midnight on May 9.
To get an application form, email mastermind.hth@hattrick.com.
