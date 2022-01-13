A FOOTBALL stadium is set to host its first side-splitting evening of entertainment since 2020 next month.

Colchester United’s Jobserve Community Stadium, located in United Way next to the A12, will stage its returning Comedy Night on February 3.

The sure-to-be hilarious evening boasts a line-up consisting of MC Dave Ward, Luke Toulson, Adam Flood and Ninia Benjamin.

Doors for the event open from 7pm, with acts starting from 8pm, and standard tickets, costing £10, can be purchased by visiting boxoffice.colchesterunited.net.