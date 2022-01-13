A FOOTBALL stadium is set to host its first side-splitting evening of entertainment since 2020 next month.
Colchester United’s Jobserve Community Stadium, located in United Way next to the A12, will stage its returning Comedy Night on February 3.
The sure-to-be hilarious evening boasts a line-up consisting of MC Dave Ward, Luke Toulson, Adam Flood and Ninia Benjamin.
Doors for the event open from 7pm, with acts starting from 8pm, and standard tickets, costing £10, can be purchased by visiting boxoffice.colchesterunited.net.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment